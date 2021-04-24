Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on XRX. Morgan Stanley downgraded Xerox from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cross Research downgraded Xerox from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Xerox from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.84. Xerox has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Xerox by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 18.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 118,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 17,994 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

