Head-To-Head Survey: BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) & Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW)

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) and Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get BSQUARE alerts:

This table compares BSQUARE and Limelight Networks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE $59.28 million 0.58 -$9.18 million N/A N/A Limelight Networks $200.63 million 2.20 -$16.04 million ($0.14) -25.36

BSQUARE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Limelight Networks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BSQUARE and Limelight Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A Limelight Networks 1 7 2 0 2.10

Limelight Networks has a consensus price target of $6.23, suggesting a potential upside of 75.35%. Given Limelight Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Limelight Networks is more favorable than BSQUARE.

Profitability

This table compares BSQUARE and Limelight Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE -5.92% -25.77% -10.33% Limelight Networks -3.62% -4.51% -3.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.7% of BSQUARE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Limelight Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of BSQUARE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Limelight Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

BSQUARE has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limelight Networks has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Limelight Networks beats BSQUARE on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company designs, configures, and deploys technologies to solve problems of manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems that are cloud-enabled, contribute critical data, and facilitate distributed control and decision making. The company also resells Windows IoT, Windows Embedded, and Windows Server IoT software, as well as system utility software for Adobe and McAfee; and provides license compliance services, technical support, and manufacturing support. In addition, it provides operating system configuration, fleet transition, 24/7 IoT operations, data engineering, and software utilities and professional services. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, silicon vendors, and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents. It also offers edge cloud services; cloud security services that provide defense against malicious apps, Website attacks, and unauthorized content access; and cloud storage services. In addition, the company provides professional services; and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. It serves media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, gaming, software, and social media industries, as well as technology companies and other entities conducting businesses online. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.