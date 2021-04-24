Tyman (LON:TYMN) Hits New 52-Week High at $417.50

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 417.50 ($5.45) and last traded at GBX 413 ($5.40), with a volume of 345325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 411.50 ($5.38).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Tyman from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 378.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 335.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £801.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%.

About Tyman (LON:TYMN)

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

