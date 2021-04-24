Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.30

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and traded as high as $4.98. Akers Biosciences shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 314,447 shares.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akers Biosciences stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Akers Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Akers Biosciences, Inc focuses on the development of a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, a coronavirus causing a pandemic. It has a collaboration agreement with Premas Biotech PVT Ltd. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

