Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ALIZY opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. Allianz has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $26.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.44.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $37.32 billion for the quarter.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

