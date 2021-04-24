Zacks Investment Research Lowers ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get ASOS alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ASOMY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America raised ASOS from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of ASOMY stock opened at $74.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 3.70. ASOS has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASOS (ASOMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.