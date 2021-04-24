Eight Capital Boosts Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$45.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price objective upped by Eight Capital from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.57.

TSE:LIF opened at C$40.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 11.36. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52-week low of C$18.53 and a 52-week high of C$40.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.35.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$54.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.5500001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.83%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

