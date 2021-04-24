ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ACLLF. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ATCO in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

OTCMKTS ACLLF opened at $34.05 on Thursday. ATCO has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.30.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

