Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $97.84

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$97.84 and traded as high as C$98.87. Cogeco shares last traded at C$98.08, with a volume of 9,012 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CGO shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$101.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$97.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$88.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Cogeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cogeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Cogeco Company Profile

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

