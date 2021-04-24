MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get MetLife alerts:

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 145.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 21,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in MetLife by 8.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 311,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,928,000 after buying an additional 23,085 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $62.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.80. MetLife has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $63.60.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.