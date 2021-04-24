ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $7.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.61 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,983,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 17,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 235,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 44,499 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

