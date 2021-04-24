Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Lifted by Truist Securiti

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings of $4.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.39. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.61.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $400.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.59. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $401.99. The company has a market capitalization of $378.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $60,323,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,869. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

