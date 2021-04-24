Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BankFinancial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BFIN)

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BankFinancial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BankFinancial’s FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BFIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

NASDAQ:BFIN opened at $10.38 on Friday. BankFinancial has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $11.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $151.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). BankFinancial had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 16.43%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BankFinancial by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after acquiring an additional 190,529 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in BankFinancial during the 4th quarter valued at about $697,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BankFinancial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,065,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BankFinancial by 460.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 44,378 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in BankFinancial by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

