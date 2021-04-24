Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $6.33 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $6.33 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.22. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $24.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $31.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $9.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $40.28 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,652.06.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,468.53 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $856.50 and a one year high of $1,579.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,459.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1,394.62. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.66, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neil Flanzraich purchased 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

