Capital One Financial Comments on Devon Energy Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Devon Energy in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice raised shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.34.

DVN stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $26.13.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 101,365 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 90,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.