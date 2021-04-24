Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.78% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DELTA APPAREL is a vertical manufacturer of knitwear products for the entire family. Our company purchases cotton direct from the field and through a stringently controlled process produces finished apparel for the domestic and international market place. The products we manufacture are sold under our brands of Delta Pro-Weight, Delta Magnum Weight, Healthknit and Quail Hollow Sportswear. In addition, Delta Apparel, Inc. also produces finished products for America’s leading retailers, corporate industry programs and sports licensed apparel marketers. “

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of Delta Apparel stock opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Delta Apparel has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.05.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $94.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Apparel will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Delta Apparel during the first quarter worth $1,001,000. Diametric Capital LP raised its position in Delta Apparel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 23,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Delta Apparel during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Delta Apparel during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Delta Apparel by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Apparel (DLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.