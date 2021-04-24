Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.25.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $268.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $159.00 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total value of $778,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $371,794.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,409.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,590 shares of company stock worth $50,454,445 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

