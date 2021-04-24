Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $74.97 on Thursday. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.63.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $85,527,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 85,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

