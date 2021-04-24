iA Financial’s (IAG) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of iA Financial (TSE:IAG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$75.00 price target on the stock.

IAG has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on iA Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on iA Financial from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$77.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$75.57.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Shares of IAG opened at C$68.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.08. iA Financial has a twelve month low of C$37.71 and a twelve month high of C$71.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$68.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$59.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$4.52 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iA Financial will post 8.3599994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.