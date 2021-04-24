Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) PT Raised to $17.00 at Raymond James

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price upped by analysts at Raymond James from $15.75 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 35.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMMCF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.25 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Industrial Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.04.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

SMMCF opened at $12.51 on Thursday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.