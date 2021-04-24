Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SUVPF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of SUVPF stock opened at $530.00 on Thursday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $254.00 and a 52 week high of $603.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $504.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.64.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.