UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UCB SA is a Belgium-based biopharmaceutical and specialty chemical company that specializes in providing therapy for central nervous system disorders, including epilepsy, diabetic neuropathic pain, sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease. It also provides therapy in the areas of oncology, immunology, inflammation, allergy and respiratory diseases. UCB delivers small and large molecule solutions to specialists for use in the treatment of severe diseases. “

Get UCB alerts:

UCBJF opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.26. UCB has a 1 year low of $86.35 and a 1 year high of $131.00.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UCB (UCBJF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.