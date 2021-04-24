Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Temenos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Temenos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Shares of Temenos stock opened at $151.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.04 and a 200-day moving average of $134.02. Temenos has a 1-year low of $105.07 and a 1-year high of $172.46.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

