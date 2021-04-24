The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Weir Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Weir Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Weir Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of WEGRY stock opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.54. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.20.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

