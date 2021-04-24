Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) and Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Critical Analysis

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) and Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Polar Power and Romeo Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polar Power $24.80 million 5.62 -$4.05 million N/A N/A Romeo Power N/A N/A $2.09 million N/A N/A

Romeo Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Polar Power.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.0% of Polar Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Romeo Power shares are held by institutional investors. 49.9% of Polar Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Polar Power and Romeo Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Romeo Power 1 1 2 0 2.25

Romeo Power has a consensus price target of $15.43, suggesting a potential upside of 81.04%. Given Romeo Power’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Polar Power.

Risk and Volatility

Polar Power has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Romeo Power has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Polar Power and Romeo Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polar Power -162.27% -71.09% -52.70% Romeo Power N/A 7.50% 0.16%

Summary

Romeo Power beats Polar Power on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC), power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. The company serves telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Gardena, California.

Romeo Power Company Profile

Romeo Power, Inc., an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. It also offers battery management systems; and design, research and development, and other engineering related services. Romeo Power, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Vernon, California.

