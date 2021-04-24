Critical Comparison: DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) & PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)

DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) and PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of PetroChina shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for DXI Capital and PetroChina, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXI Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A PetroChina 0 1 5 1 3.00

PetroChina has a consensus target price of $53.45, suggesting a potential upside of 52.28%. Given PetroChina’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PetroChina is more favorable than DXI Capital.

Profitability

This table compares DXI Capital and PetroChina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXI Capital -131.38% N/A -48.08% PetroChina 0.89% 1.35% 0.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DXI Capital and PetroChina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXI Capital $950,000.00 5.24 -$3.93 million N/A N/A PetroChina $361.52 billion 0.18 $6.61 billion $3.59 9.78

PetroChina has higher revenue and earnings than DXI Capital.

Volatility & Risk

DXI Capital has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetroChina has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PetroChina beats DXI Capital on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DXI Capital

DXI Capital Corp. does not have signification operations. Previously, it was engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in North America. The company was formerly known as DXI Energy Inc. and changed its name to DXI Capital Corp. in September 2020. DXI Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. Its Refining and Chemicals segment refines crude oil and petroleum products; and produces and markets primary petrochemical products, derivative petrochemical products, and other chemical products. The company's Marketing segment is involved in marketing of refined products and trading business. Its Natural Gas and Pipeline segment engages in the transmission of natural gas, crude oil, and refined products; and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a total length of 87,144 km, including 53,291 km of natural gas pipelines, 20,091 km of crude oil pipelines, and 13,762 km of refined product pipelines. The company is also involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil sands and coalbed methane; trading of crude oil and petrochemical products; storage, chemical engineering, storage facilities, service station, and transportation facilities and related businesses; import and export of goods and technology; and import and export agency business, as well as provision of technology promotion, professional contractor, and main contractor services; and production and sales of basic and derivative chemical, and other chemical products. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. PetroChina Company Limited is a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation.

