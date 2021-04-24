Analysts Expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to Post -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.27). Redfin posted earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RDFN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

In other Redfin news, Director James Slavet sold 14,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $963,602.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,084,656.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $490,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,072 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,140.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,350 shares of company stock worth $4,340,988. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Redfin by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $65.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -131.28 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.19.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

