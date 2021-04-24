Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EW. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.16.

Shares of EW opened at $97.45 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $66.23 and a 1-year high of $98.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.86 and a 200 day moving average of $84.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.96, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $5,769,853.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,073,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $654,066.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,605.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 330,526 shares of company stock worth $27,887,215. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

