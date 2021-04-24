Barclays Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €11.00 Price Target

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €11.00 ($12.94) price target from Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ENI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.70 ($13.76) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.79 ($12.69).

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of ENI opened at €10.11 ($11.89) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.56. ENI has a 12 month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 12 month high of €10.62 ($12.49). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €10.27 and its 200-day moving average is €8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion and a PE ratio of -4.20.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.