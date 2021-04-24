Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) a €550.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €550.00 ($647.06) price objective on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €535.00 ($629.41) price target on shares of Hypoport and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of HYQ stock opened at €485.40 ($571.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.67, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. Hypoport has a 52 week low of €301.00 ($354.12) and a 52 week high of €618.00 ($727.06). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €451.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €498.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.88.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

