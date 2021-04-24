Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €117.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €109.00 ($128.24).

Rheinmetall stock opened at €85.04 ($100.05) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €87.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of €82.26. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of €57.74 ($67.93) and a 1 year high of €93.80 ($110.35). The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

