Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Iridium Communications Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Iridium Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). William Blair also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BWS Financial cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $54.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,870.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 8,127 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $381,643.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,594,833.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,114 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,835. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

