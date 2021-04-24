Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Graco Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Graco in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Graco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get Graco alerts:

GGG has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

GGG stock opened at $77.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco has a 1 year low of $41.79 and a 1 year high of $78.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.79.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Graco by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 33,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Graco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 12,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Graco news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,233,300.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,632 shares of company stock worth $10,457,506. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.