Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.56

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 28.56 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.27). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 21.25 ($0.28), with a volume of 641,342 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUM. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 46 ($0.60) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 39 ($0.51) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 21.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of £75.95 million and a P/E ratio of 3.73.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe gold project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

