RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.45

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.45 and traded as high as $6.55. RF Industries shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 28,136 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $65.32 million, a P/E ratio of -655.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. Analysts predict that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 4,700 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,853.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,304.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 4,271 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $27,932.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,531.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $51,995 and have sold 7,617 shares valued at $51,185. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in RF Industries by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 51,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 24,187 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RF Industries by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in RF Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares in the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

