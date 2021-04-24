Netflix, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.16 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Netflix in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now expects that the Internet television network will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.59. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Benchmark lowered their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

NFLX stock opened at $505.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix has a twelve month low of $393.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $527.49 and its 200-day moving average is $521.05. The company has a market cap of $223.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Netflix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after acquiring an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Netflix by 66,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Netflix by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,455,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.