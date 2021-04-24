Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Peoples Bancorp Inc. Raised by B. Riley (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $664.27 million, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.93. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $36.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $195,586.20. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.78%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.