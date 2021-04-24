3i Group (LON:III) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,131.46

3i Group plc (LON:III) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,131.46 ($14.78) and traded as high as GBX 1,240.50 ($16.21). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 1,236.50 ($16.15), with a volume of 708,085 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,183.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,131.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.90. The stock has a market cap of £12.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85.

In related news, insider Julia Wilson purchased 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,143 ($14.93) per share, for a total transaction of £10,287,000 ($13,440,031.36). Also, insider Simon Borrows sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,178 ($15.39), for a total value of £58,900,000 ($76,953,227.07). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 900,039 shares of company stock worth $1,028,744,707.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

