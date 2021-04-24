Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Halliburton in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oilfield services company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $24.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.