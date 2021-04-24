Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been given a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective by investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SIX2. Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sixt currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €111.00 ($130.59).

Get Sixt alerts:

SIX2 opened at €111.80 ($131.53) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.06. Sixt has a 1 year low of €53.10 ($62.47) and a 1 year high of €120.20 ($141.41). The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €109.74 and a 200 day moving average price of €96.38.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.