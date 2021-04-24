Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

ONB opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.23. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $31,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after buying an additional 1,005,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,274,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,985,000 after buying an additional 327,933 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,082,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 22.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after buying an additional 132,449 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old National Bancorp (ONB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.