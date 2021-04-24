Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $18.30 on Thursday. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 7.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UE. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 18,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 178,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 27,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 500.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,181,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 984,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

