Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

PRIM opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.32. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $41.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average of $28.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $897.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,780,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,379,000 after buying an additional 75,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,448,000 after buying an additional 264,871 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,547,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,730,000 after buying an additional 899,042 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,353,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,376,000 after purchasing an additional 142,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 849,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,452,000 after purchasing an additional 33,380 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

