RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.29 Million

Analysts expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to post sales of $47.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.40 million and the highest is $48.17 million. RPT Realty reported sales of $52.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year sales of $198.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $195.16 million to $203.92 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $208.87 million, with estimates ranging from $202.66 million to $219.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%.

RPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on RPT Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NYSE:RPT opened at $12.63 on Friday. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

