Financial Survey: Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) versus Air Lease (NYSE:AL)

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) and Air Lease (NYSE:AL) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nesco and Air Lease, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nesco 0 0 2 0 3.00 Air Lease 0 0 3 0 3.00

Nesco presently has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential downside of 41.51%. Air Lease has a consensus price target of $49.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.43%. Given Air Lease’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Air Lease is more favorable than Nesco.

Volatility and Risk

Nesco has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air Lease has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nesco and Air Lease’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nesco $264.04 million 1.83 -$27.05 million ($0.72) -13.65 Air Lease $2.02 billion 2.67 $587.12 million $5.09 9.28

Air Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Nesco. Nesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Air Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nesco and Air Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nesco -3.65% N/A -4.34% Air Lease 27.48% 9.83% 2.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.9% of Nesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Air Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Nesco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Air Lease shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Air Lease beats Nesco on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nesco

Nesco Holdings, Inc. provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems. It has a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,600 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment. The company is based in the Fort Wayne, Indiana.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, it provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned a fleet of 332 aircraft, including 236 narrowbody aircraft and 96 widebody aircraft. Air Lease Corporation was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

