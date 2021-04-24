Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will post sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.77 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. Celanese posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year sales of $6.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $7.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $7.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CE. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.79.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $157.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. Celanese has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $159.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

