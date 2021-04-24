Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$69.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SLF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$69.23.

TSE SLF opened at C$66.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$59.82. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$43.04 and a 1 year high of C$66.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.17. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$11.65 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4900004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 53.68%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total value of C$957,390.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,952 shares in the company, valued at C$3,725,417.28. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.79, for a total transaction of C$845,849.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,115,010. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,984 shares of company stock valued at $4,151,598.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

