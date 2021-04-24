Zacks Investment Research Downgrades National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to Hold

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

FIZZ opened at $52.39 on Thursday. National Beverage has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $98.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.39.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Beverage will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 7.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 10.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 37.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 32.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

