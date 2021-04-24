RLI (NYSE:RLI) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $117.85 and last traded at $114.00, with a volume of 1183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.97.

The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.09 million. RLI had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.05%. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. RLI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in RLI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RLI by 384.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in RLI during the first quarter worth $78,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RLI during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.77.

About RLI (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

