Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) to Hold

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “

Get Kazia Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Shares of KZIA stock opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.76. Kazia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.84% of Kazia Therapeutics worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.